WHAT TO KNOW: No. 17 Miami vs. Georgia Tech

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0 ACC) open up conference play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

WATCH: ACC Network

RADIO: 560 WQAM

ODDS: -19.5 Miami; 57.5 O/U

Miami leads all-time series 14-13 against Georgia Tech. Miami has won the last two meetings, including a 35-14 win last year in Atlanta.

The Hurricanes are 7-3 at home against the Yellow Jackets, but the last three home games have been decided by seven points or less.

The Hurricanes are starting conference play at home for the third straight season. They won all four nonconference games in September, including a 41-7 win over Temple two weeks ago.

The last time Miami started 4-0 was in 2017. That year, Miami made it to the ACC Championship game and the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Miami is one of three teams (USC and Oregon) that have scored at least 38 points in all four games so far this season.

