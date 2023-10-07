WATCH/ODDS: Florida vs. Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) look to bounce back at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC).

WHEN/WHERE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

WATCH: SEC Network

RADIO: Gators Sports Network

ODDS: -18.5 Florida; 51.5 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Florida leads the all-time series 43-11-2 against Vanderbilt, including 23-2-1 in The Swamp. Last year, Vanderbilt beat Florida 41-24 in Nashville.

The Gators have shut out Vanderbilt in the last two games in Gainesville. The last time Vanderbilt scored in The Swamp was in 2017. This season, the Gators have only allowed four touchdowns at home.

Florida comes back to the state after losing 33-14 against Kentucky. Florida is currently last in the SEC in scoring points, averaging 19 points per game.

Head coach Billy Napier is looking for his 50th win all-time as a head coach.

