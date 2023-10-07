FOES OF OLD: No. 5 Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) come off the bye week with a home matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-0 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: Seminoles Sports Network

ODDS: -23.5 FSU; 52.5 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Florida State leads the all-time series 23-13-1 against Virginia Tech and are 13-6 at home. The last matchup was in 2018 with Virginia Tech winning 24-3.

This will be the fifth matchup as ACC opponents between Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Quarterback Jordan Travis recorded his 82nd touchdown in the 31-24 OT win against Clemson two weeks ago. He now has the most overall touchdowns (passing or rushing) in Seminoles history.

The Seminoles are 17-for-17 in red zone trips this season.

