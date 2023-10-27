ON THE ROAD AGAIN: No. 4 Florida State vs. Wake Forest

Florida State football practicing at the University of North Florida on August 10, 2023

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) hit the road this weekend to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12 p.m. at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: Seminole Sports Network

ODDS: FSU -20.5; O/U 52 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Florida State leads the all-series 30-9-1 against Wake Forest, dating back to 1956. However, Wake Forest has a three-game winning streak against FSU.

The Seminoles lead the ACC in scoring defense this month, allowing only 13.3 per game. The defense hasn’t allowed a second-half touchdown since the game against Clemson in September.

A 21-0 second half propelled Florida State to a 38-20 win over Duke last week. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns along with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown. He now has 1,926 total yards this season.

FSU continues its two streak: scoring at least 30 points for 13 straight games and a 13-game winning streak.