RIVALRY RENEWED: UCF vs. Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – It’s been a tough first year in the Big 12 for both the UCF Knights (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6, 0-5 Big 12) coming into Saturday’s game.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

WATCH: FS1

RADIO: 96.9 The Game

ODDS: UCF -3.5; O/U 59.5

UCF and Cincinnati met as American Athletic Conference opponents over the last eight years. The all-time series is knotted at 4-4, but Cincinnati is 3-1 at home.

Led by running back RJ Harvey, the Knights are fourth in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 227.0 yards a game. Harvey has 712 total rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Knights lead the Big 12 in an offensive and defensive category. Offensively, UCF leads in passing yards per completion (14.49). Defensively, UCF leads in fewest passing yards allowed per game (194.6).

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is on the brink of breaking a record at UCF: career rushing yards by a quarterback. Plumlee has a total of 1,066 yards and trails only McKenzie Milton’s record of 1,078 yards.

