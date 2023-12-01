Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Brady Hart

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa High School is in a similar position to last year: the high school football state semifinals.

In this latest playoff run for the Cocoa Tigers, sophomore quarterback Brady Hart is at the helm of the offense, which has been on fire.

With Hart running the show, the Tigers are riding a 10-game winning streak. It’ll all be on the line Friday night as Cocoa hosts Booker High School for the right to play for the Class 2S state championship next week.

Hart is in his first year at Cocoa High School after transferring from Melbourne High School. He was not part of the Cocoa team that won the state title last season.

Hart jumped all over the chance to come and play at Cocoa. He is thriving under his new head coach and former quarterback, Ryan Schneider.

“[Coach Schneider] knows exactly what I’m thinking at all times,” Hart told News 6. “It’s fun and good to have that because when I don’t really know how to explain what’s going on, he knows. He’s a step ahead of me; he’s calling plays and making decisions to help me throughout the game without even telling me. It helps a lot.”