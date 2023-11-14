Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Viera Volleyball

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Viera High School volleyball team just finished a remarkable season this year.

The Hawks came up a little short in the quest for the program’s first-ever state title – Viera lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in four sets Thursday night.

It was still a tremendous season for Viera and the seven seniors on the team, including Kasey Morgan and Izzy Starck.

Starck is a setter who moved to Viera from Colorado. She had no issues fitting in with the tight-knit team.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“I’ve only known these girls for about four months,” Starck said. “But at the same time, it doesn’t even feel like I’ve known everyone for four months. As soon as I stepped on the team and as soon as I moved here, it was instant connections and instant chemistry which I think shows on and off the court.”

Morgan is a defensive specialist and a building block to the Hawks’ success over the past few years.

“Most of the girls on the team right now have been playing since 12 or 13 [years old],” Morgan said. “So a lot of them I already have bonds with. Izzy [Starck] I’ve known for about four months, but I feel like I’ve known her for so much longer.”