Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Tyler Johnson

ORLANDO, Fla. – The basketball season for Oak Ridge High School tips off next week, but one student is already set for college.

Tyler Johnson plays as a forward for the Oak Ridge Pioneers basketball team. News 6 was at Oak Ridge High School on Tuesday when Johnson signed his letter of intent to play at Virginia Tech.

“When I first got there [Virginia Tech], they were caring,” Johnson said. “They felt like a family, as soon as I touched down.”

It’s no wonder the Hokies wanted Johnson. Last season, he averaged over 16 points and 8 rebounds per game, leading the Pioneers to the state final four.

Johnson’s grandmother, Deb, told News 6 all about Johnson. She is very proud of her grandson not only for his success on the court but off the court as well. Johnson is also a member of Oak Ridge’s Honor Society with an interest in engineering.

“It’s been a fun experience; it’s meant everything really,” Johnson said. “High school-wise and school-wise, it’s perfect — playing for Coach Reese, playing with the team. Classroom-wise, I’m trying to keep it the same, all A’s and B’s. On the court, I’m just trying to expand my game and get ready for the next level and win it all this year.”

