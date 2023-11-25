Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Trever Jackson

ORLANDO, Fla. – The playoff hunt in high school football is heating up for some Central Florida schools.

The regional finals kick off Friday night, and Trever Jackson has the Jones High School Fightin’ Tigers feeling good about their chances. Jones is on the road against Tampa Bay Tech in the Class 3M regional final.

Jackson scored the game-winning touchdown in Jones’ thrilling 28-24 win over rival Edgewater last week.

The senior quarterback transferred to Jones High School from West Orange High School this past summer.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“He came over a week before practice started,” head coach Elijah Williams said. “So the first few games when we played him, he was still out there just guessing. He was trying to learn. It took him a while, but look at him now. He’s a hell of a player.”

Jackson credits his new head coach Elijah Williams with much of his recent success.

“(Coach Williams) just taught me everything,” Jackson told News 6. “He gave me baby steps on what to do and just helped me progress, and I really appreciate him for that. It was a blessing; it was fun.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: