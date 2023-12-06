Orlando City, captain Mauricio Pereyra agree to part ways, club says

FILE PHOTO - Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara (21) attempts to block a pass intended for Orlando City midfielder Mauricio Pereyra (10), during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City announced on Wednesday that team captain Mauricio Pereyra will not return after both sides “agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract,” according to a news release.

In nearly five seasons as with the Lions, Pereyra appeared in 135 matches across all competitions with 121 starts, sitting first in club history in assists at 47 while scoring seven times throughout his tenure.

Pereyra, 33, appeared in 38 matches for Orlando City this past season, which saw the Lions reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Orlando fell to Columbus 2-0 in that game.

“Thank you to everyone for these four years together. It was a pleasure to belong to this family and I am so thankful to every person that works for this Club and that has helped this team grow and win titles from their place,” Pereyra said. “I was honored and proud to be given the Captain’s armband and, of course, thanks to the technical staff and my teammates who helped me to become better as a player, but more so made me feel loved and made me a better person. I’ll miss you, but from this next season and beyond you’ll have one more fan that will wish nothing but the best for you. I love you and thank you.”

The “mutual decision” will allow the Montevideo, Uruguay, native to explore new opportunities, Orlando City said in the release.

“Mauricio has embodied Orlando City since the moment he arrived to the Club, and we’re very thankful for everything he has given to us, our fans and the community,” said Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi.

Pereyra captained the Lions throughout some of their most important moments over the last two years, including the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship run, wearing the armband and lifting the Club’s first trophy in its MLS era.

