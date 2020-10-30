Orlando to host 3 bowl games this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sixth-annual Cure Bowl game will happen in Orlando this December despite the pandemic but with some changes.

The bowl game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 26 at noon. The game was scheduled for the week prior but organizers shifted the event.

“We appreciate the city of Orlando working with us this year as we move the Cure Bowl from the third weekend in December to the fourth for 2020,” CEO of the Orlando Sports Foundation and Executive Director of the Cure Bowl Alan Gooch said in a news release. “We are excited that we are still able to offer a bowl game experience to two deserving teams and to continue our mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer.”

The annual game has raised $3.8 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, including $1.1. million for a local researcher, Dr. Annette Khaled with the UCF College of Medicine.

Due to the pandemic, it’s unclear if fans will be able to attend the Cure Bowl.

“Currently, we are working with Camping World Stadium and Ticketmaster to create socially distanced seating models if fans are permitted,” Orlando Sports Foundation spokesperson Lindsey Meyer said.

If fans are permitted, organizers will work with ESPN events, Orlando and Camping World to follow all COVID-19 precautions.

There are two other bowl games planned in Orlando this season, the Cheez It Bowl on Dec. 29 and the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

All three games will air on ESPN.