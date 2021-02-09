UCF hires Terry Mohajir from Arkansas State as new athletic director

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida has quickly filled its athletic director position after Danny White left for the same position at the University of Tennessee, the university announced Tuesday.

Terry Mohajir will become UCF’s new vice president and director of athletics this week. Mohajir was most recently Arkansas State University’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.

“Terry is a high-energy leader who has demonstrated success in raising a school’s national profile by hiring high-quality coaches and developing outstanding facilities that enhance the experiences of student-athletes, fans and donors,” UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright said in a statement. “Most importantly, he cares deeply about student-athletes’ success in competition, in the classroom and after they graduate.”

According to UCF, Mohajir’s first task will be to hire a new head football coach. The Knights head Coach Josh Heupel announced in late January he was leaving UCF for Tennessee less than a week after White left.

Mohajir is known for hiring innovative coaches, according to UCF.

While at Arkansas State, the school’s football team won four Sun Belt Conferences and made more than $90 million in facility improvements during his tenure.

Graduating Arkansas State Red Wolves earned a job or admission to graduate school under a promise from Mohajir, according to UCF.

Previously Mohajir was senior associate athletic director for external relations at Kansas and senior associate director of athletics for external relations at Florida Atlantic University.

Mohajir has a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in business marketing from Arkansas State and a master’s degree in sports management/psychology from the University of Kansas.

UCF will host a news conference Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. to welcome the new athletic director to campus.