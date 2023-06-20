Orlando Solar Bears announces trades ahead of future considerations deadline

ORLANDO, Fla. – Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manger Matt Carkner has announced 3 trades.

The Solar Bears have acquired forward Ryan Cox from the Toledo Walleye to complete the trade for Andrew Sturtz in December 2022.

Orlando has traded defenseman Andrew McLean to the Norfolk Admirals to complete the trade that brought Clark Hiebert to the Solar Bears in January.

The Solar Bears have also dealt defenseman Luke McInnis to the Indy Fuel to complete the trade that brought Karl El-Mir to the Solar Bears in the summer of 2022.

Ryan Cox, 24, has appeared in 12 games while playing in Toledo, scoring 11 points. Cox is a native of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and was named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 20-26, with three goals and three assists in three games. His professional career started off on a high note with a five-game point streak, which included three multi-point games.

Andrew McLean, 28, has appeared in 54 games over two seasons for the Solar Bears, scoring 13 points. The Michigan native joined the Glasgow Clan of the Elite Hockey League (U.K.) in November. McLean has a total of 134 appearances in games across the ECHL, EIHL and SPHL.

Luke McInnis, 24, has appeared in 155 games over three seasons with the Solar Bears, scoring 56 points. The Massachusetts native finished second in his team, scorewise with 25 points. McInnis, while playing for the USHL, was voted to the All-Rookie Second Team following the 2015-16 season.

The Solar Bears are set to return to the rink on Oct. 19 for their 23-24 season. They will face the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. For tickets, you can visit the Solar Bears’ website.

