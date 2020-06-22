Some Disney World resorts, campgrounds reopen following months-long coronavirus closures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will begin opening some of its resorts and campgrounds in Central Florida Monday following months-long shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Select Disney properties reopen Monday but the guests won’t be able to visit the theme parks until mid-July. Disney has announced a phased reopening with limited capacity, new reservation protocols and health measures due to the coronavirus.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will reopen July 11 and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen July 15.

Beginning Monday, select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will reopen. Below is a list of the properties reopening June 22:

Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort are also now welcoming guests.

All of Disney’s resort properties won’t be open until October, according to Disney’s reopening plan. The theme park plans to allow guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort on July 10.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort will be the last to reopen on Oct. 14, according to Disney’s plan.

Other area theme parks began welcoming guests earlier this month. Universal Orlando opened to a limited number of guests on June 3 and SeaWorld reopened on June 11, also with a limited capacity.