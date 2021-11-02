EARidescent holiday décor arrives at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

Just like in years past, the theme park magically transformed from Halloween to Christmas overnight.

Main Street U.S.A. is now decked out in dazzling holiday-themed décor, featuring special touches to honor the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.

In addition to the holiday décor now hanging from shops and buildings, crews pieced together the 60 foot tall Christmas tree.

Holiday decorations arrive at Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World)

Last month, Disney announced the entertainment offerings coming to each of the theme parks during the holiday season.

The first separately ticketed event, “Disney Very Merriest After Hours,” begins at Magic Kingdom on Nov. 8.

