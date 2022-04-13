‘Gatorpalooza’ event stomping back into Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wild and popular Gatorpalooza event is returning to the “Alligator Capital of the World.”

Leaders at Gatorland said the event, which also celebrates the park’s birthday, will feature live music, food and craft vendors, artisans, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and a bunch of alligators.

The special event will happen May 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to host our Gatorpalooza festival again, and roll out Gatorland’s unique style of fun and excitement during this special weekend event,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “No other attraction says ‘Florida’ like Gatorland, and our very own 2nd Annual Florida Man Challenge takes it over the top!”

On May 14, guests will watch as crazy competitors participate in the Florida man challenge. Gatorland said competitors will race through a muddy swamp, swarming with giant alligators in a triathlon-style event like no other.

Florida residents get half-off daily admissions at just $16.50 plus tax per adult during the entire month of May including Gatorpalooza weekend. Children ages 3 to 12 pay $11.50 plus tax, and seniors 60 and older pay $15.99 plus tax. Children 2 and under are free.

