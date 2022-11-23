Black Friday deals at Central Florida theme parks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to visit LEGOLAND® Florida Resort with the return of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND®, presented by Hallmark Channel, select dates Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are offering some deep deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Guests can find special offerings on admission tickets and annual passes.

See some of the deals at each theme park below.

SeaWorld Orlando

Mako roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando. (SeaWorld Orlando)

SeaWorld Orlando is offering unbeatable deals and great low pricing during the 2022 Black Friday sale. Guests can save on tickets, annual passes, Fun Cards, upgrades and more.

During the sale, which runs through Nov. 25, guests can save up to 40% on annual passes, get single-day tickets as low as $54.99 plus tax and save up to 50% on select animal tours. The theme park is also offering additional savings on summer day camps, all-day dining plans, quick queues and reserved seating for shows and experiences.

Click here for more information.

Discovery Cove

SeaVenture underwater walking tour at Discovery Cove. (SeaWorld Discovery Cove)

SeaWorld’s all-inclusive oasis, Discovery Cove is offering some deep discounts on one-day admission. Now through Nov. 25, guests can save up to 50% on select dates.

The park is also offering up to 50% select experiences, including the signature dolphin swim package and SeaVenture, an underwater walking tour.

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive day resort where you will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays in The Grand Reef, hand-feed hundreds of exotic birds and see a variety of other animals.

Click here for more information.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Cheetah Hunt (WKMG)

Just in time for the holidays, shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals on park admission to Busch Gardens and its neighboring water park, Adventure Island.

Guests can save up to 60% on admission tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes now through Nov. 25.

During the sale, single day tickets start at $73.99 to Busch Gardens and $45.99 to Adventure Island. A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card provides unlimited access to the park’s world-class attractions, award-winning entertainment, up-close animal encounters, and vibrant seasonal events through 2023 with the rest of 2022 free. A Busch Gardens Fun Card starts at $93.99. A duel Fun Card, which includes both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, begins at $114.99.

Click here for more information.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG)

While not technically a Black Friday deal, Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering special deal for Florida residents during the holiday season.

Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days through and including Jan. 26, commencing on the date selected. The deal does include blockout dates, including Nov. 21 through and including Nov. 26, and Dec. 22 through and including Jan 2.

Click here for more information.

Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. (AP2011)

Legoland Florida is offering a treasure trove of discounts for Black Friday.

Guests can save money through deep discounts on annual passes, vacation packages and tickets. During the limited-time sale, guests can save up to 50% on 1-day theme park tickets (blockout dates apply Dec. 26-31), 50% on a hotel package and up to 35% on select Legoland Florida Resort annual passes.

Annual passes include free parking and discounts on dining, retail and stays at the resort’s onsite hotels.

Click here for more information.

Gatorland

Gatorland (Gatorland)

Gatorland is offering some special deals on annual passes and experiences.

Beginning on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m., and running through midnight on Nov. 27, adult annual passes will be $39.99 plus tax, and the children’s annual pass, ages 3-12, will be just $29.99 plus tax. The Black Friday annual pass deal can be purchased online or at the admission gate and must be retrieved within 90 days of purchase. Online buyers must bring their confirmation to Gatorland admissions to redeem their Annual Pass.

A Cyber Monday deal on the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27 and will run until midnight on Nov. 30, featuring zip line tickets for $49.99. Good for use through Dec. 15, 2023. Blackout dates are Dec. 17 through Jan. 4 and March 11 through April 17. Reservations must be made by calling 407-856-3226. Experience must be purchased online.

Fun Spot

Fun Spot America (Fun Spot)

To celebrate its upcoming 25th anniversary, Fun Spot America is offering two new deals on its 2023 season passes for just $99.95, plus tax and 2023 Ultimate Season Passes for just $239.95, plus tax. Passes are valid from date of purchase through Dec. 31. Annual passes allow admission to Orlando, Kissimmee or Atlanta theme park locations.

Click here for more information.

Island H2O Water Park

Island H2O Water Park (Island H2O Water Park)

Island H2O water park is having a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on 2023 season passes.

Now through Nov. 28, guests can purchase admission tickets for as low as $44.99, plus tax and a 2023 season passes for $59.99, plus tax. Season passes include free parking, a free souvenir bottle, two free friend tickets, discounts and so much more.

All proceeds made through the sale on annual passes will support Give Kids the World Village.

Click here for more information.

Daytona Lagoon

Daytona Lagoon (Daytona Lagoon)

Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach’s Premier Waterpark, is offering special deals on its annual passes.

Being offered for the lowest price of the year, guests can purchase annual passes for as low as $64.99 each. The sale will last through Monday, Nov. 28. Season passes can be purchased online or at the park during operating hours.

Click here for more information.

Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience (Crayola Experience)

The Crayola Experience at the Florida Mall is offering a special deal for guests to purchase. Now through Nov. 25, families can buy any Annual Pass and get a free bonus year. A gold annual pass starts at $52, plus tax. Annual passes also include discounts on food, merchandise, parties and bonus friend tickets.

Offer valid only on new purchases of annual passes. All passes valid for two years from date of purchase.

Click here for more information.

