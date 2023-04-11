Martina McBride, Ne-Yo added to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas concert lineup

SeaWorld Orlando is adding more artists to its concert lineup at the Seven Seas Food Festival.

Now through May 7, guests can taste more than 200 food and drink offerings, see free live concerts and enjoy the park’s award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. On Tuesday, SeaWorld announced that it’s adding artists including country music songstress Martina McBride and R&B singer/songwriter Ne-Yo to the exciting lineup.

Concerts take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium, and feature a taste of rock, country, latin, hip hop, R&B and 90s throwbacks.

See the list of remaining artists and dates below.

April 15: Chris Lane

April 16: Marshall Tucker Band

April 22: Tito Nieves

April 23: Kameron Marlowe

April 30: Scott Stapp of Creed

May 6: NE-YO

May 7: Martina McBride

Guests can purchase a reserved seat in advance for $9.99.

Florida residents can take advantage of an exclusive 2-Park 2-Day ticket. SeaWorld Orlando said the limited time offer has been extended through April 16.

