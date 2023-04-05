86º

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens offer Florida residents 2-park, 2-day ticket deal

Available now through April 9

Landon McReynolds, Producer

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers new ticket deal (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida residents looking to visit SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or their water parks can take advantage of a new exclusive ticket offer.

Now through April 9, residents can purchase the 2-park, 2-day ticket for just $99.99, plus tax.

“By experiencing two parks over two days, guests will experience a plethora of thrilling attractions,” park leaders said in a news release. “Guests will also enjoy world-class entertainment, beyond memorable experiences with up-close animal encounters and unforgettable seasonal events.”

With the ticket offer, guests can choose between SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park.

The new offer comes ahead of the busy summer season and a number of new experiences at all the parks. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can check out the all-new swinging attraction, Serengeti Flyer. Across the street at Adventure Island Water Park, guests can slide down water slides such as Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix.

Meanwhile, at SeaWorld Orlando, this spring, the park will open its all-new roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. At Aquatica Orlando, Reef Plunge is the newest waterslide experience. Aquatica Orlando is also celebrating 15 years in operation with a number of new offerings.

Visits to the theme parks or water parks of choice must take place by May 26.

