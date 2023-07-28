Horrifyingly good food: Universal Orlando scares up ‘Taste of Terror’ experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is giving foodies another reason to scream for Halloween Horror Nights.

Beginning next month, fans of the popular event will get the chance to chow down and take a stab at some of this year’s popular food and drinks.

On Friday, Universal Orlando released the full lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Some of the new foods coming to this year’s event include a bloody campground poutine, el pastor torta and sour apple pie funnel fries, in addition to returning fan favorites like pizza fries.

The “Taste of Terror” event includes an all you can eat tasting of small food and beverage items, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, a souvenir Halloween Horror Nights light-up cup for those 21 and older, a Coca-Cola Freestyle cup and one digital download of a photo taken at the experience.

The event, which costs $159, plus tax, will begin at 6:30 p.m. on select dates inside Soundstage 33 at Universal Studios Florida.

Event dates include Aug. 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 26.

Halloween Horror Nights will begin at Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 1.

Click here to buy tickets.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.