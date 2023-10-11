ICON Park offers all-new annual pass. Here is what’s included

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time ever, ICON Park is offering an annual pass for Florida residents to purchase.

The annual pass allows people to enjoy two of the entertainment complex’s two attractions, The Wheel and the Carousel on the Promenade.

“Orlando’s most iconic gathering spot is now making it even more enticing, and cost effective, for local residents and guests to celebrate and relax together,” ICON Park said in a statement.

The pass costs $49.99 per person and lasts for a 12-month period.

In addition to the attractions, passholders will also receive special discounts on food and merchandise.

Passholders will get 25% off while shopping at The Wheel retail store with a purchase of $25 or more. ICON Park said passholders will also get 20% off food and drinks at all dining locations and bars inside the Wheelhouse. Children under the age of 3 can visit the attractions for free. ICON Park also offers free parking for anyone.

