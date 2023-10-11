New creatures to haunt Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is ready to take its guests to a creepy creature carnival as part of its Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, is a family event that takes place three weekends beginning Oct. 14.

The park has several activities on this year’s lineup including spooktacular haunt zones, games, shows, local vendors, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets and a Halloween costume parade.

“We love Halloween time at Gatorland, and our entire staff works incredibly hard to put on this frightfully fun event for all our guests,” says Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “You won’t find another Halloween experience that is anything like ours.

Something new this year is the “Creepy Creature Carnival.” Guests will come face-to-face with moonlight monsters who have taken over a carnival midway. Families can earn candy after playing canival games including Coffin Cornhole or a brain tossing game at the Franken-Factory.

Just down the path, guests will find their way into the “Fightful Frontier.” Cursed cowboys haunt the Gator Gulch where they inteact with guests and tell spooky stories alongside creepy horses and stagecoachs.

Over at the Cryptid Express, guests will board the park’s small train where they will spot hidden beasts around the park including the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra and many more.

“Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” is returning this year hoping to scare up some new fun. This year, the highly themed museum takes guests deep into the origin stories of the Halloween season. Gatorland said the museum may be too scary for smaller children.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins runs through Oct. 29.

Guests are welcome to wear costumes to the event, but the park is asking for costumes to not be too scary or violent.

