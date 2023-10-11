Snowcat Ridge Snow Park announces new attraction, opening date

DADE CITY, Fla. – Florida’s only Alpine Snow Park, Snowcat Ridge, has announced its opening date for the 2023 season.

Beginning Nov. 17, guests can once again slide down a 60-foot-tall snow slope, build a snowman inside the park’s Arctic Igloo, ice skate and enjoy food and drinks in the Alpine Village.

New for this year, Snowcat Ridge will introduce its newest attraction, Santa’s Christmas Lane.

“Nestled amidst a magical landscape of Snowcat Ridge, Santa’s Christmas Lane is your ticket to an enchanting holiday experience like no other. Immerse yourself in the joy and wonder of the season as you embark on a memorable journey through Santa’s Christmas Lane,” the park said on its website.

The new attraction will include the colorful Peppermint Playzone, story time with Mrs. Clause, a gift shop and even a chance to meet the big man in red, inside Santa’s Cozy Cabin.

To celebrate the return of the Dade City attraction, the theme park is offering a 10% discount on admission tickets when people use the promo code SNOW23 at checkout.

