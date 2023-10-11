Disney announces changes including return of all-day park hopping

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making some changes beginning early next year.

In a surprising development, the resort announced at least three big changes, including the dates for the return of all-day park hopping, “good-to-go days” for its annual passholders, and some price increases on annual passes and parking.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks, and with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” said a Disney spokesperson.

Return of all-day park hopping

Starting on Jan. 9, 2024, guests holding park hopper benefits or an annual pass will regain the ability to visit another theme park at any time during park hours, subject to capacity limitations.

Back in 2021, Disney brought back park hopper access, but Disney fans had to wait until 2 p.m. each day to enjoy the privilege. With this change, guests with Park Hopper benefits will be allowed to explore some new additions in the parks, including “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom, without a time restraint.

All day-park hopping is returning on the same day that Disney is bringing back dining plans. Dining plans will return for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who buy a vacation package. These plans allow guests to prepay for meals and snacks before their arrival, so they can enjoy some of Disney’s food and drinks during their trip.

“Good-to-go days” for Annual Passholders and Cast Members

Walt Disney World also announced that “Good-to-go days” will debut in January.

Currently, annual passholders and cast members can visit a Walt Disney World theme park after 2 p.m. without the need for a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom. “Good-to-go days” will allow passholders and cast members to visit the parks anytime without the stress of booking a reservation. Disney said once introduced, it plans to release good-to-go days periodically.

Blockout dates will still be in effect.

Pricing changes

Walt Disney World is also adjusting the pricing for its Annual Passes with new sales and renewal pricing:

Disney Incredi-Pass: New pass sales $1,449 (plus tax) | Renewal $1,229 (plus tax)

Disney Sorcerer Pass: New pass sales $999 (plus tax) | Renewal $849 (plus tax)

Disney Pirate Pass: New pass sales $799 (plus tax) | Renewal $679 (plus tax)

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: New pass sales $439 (plus tax) | Renewal $369 (plus tax)

Annual Pass pricing isn’t the only thing changing. Guests will also see an increase in prices when it comes to parking.

Walt Disney World will increase parking prices from $25 to $30. Disney said the pricing changes are on par with other parking prices at other Central Florida theme parks.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.