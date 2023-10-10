Disney Character Clicks: New interactive photo experience debuts for All-Star Resort guests

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is rolling out a new interactive photo experience for some of its resort guests called “Disney Character Clicks.”

The experience allows guests to strike poses alongside iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, all in their finest Disney100 attire, commemorating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

The photo experience is powered by AT&T’s cutting-edge 5G technology, and is available at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort.

This complimentary digital photo opportunity can be accessed through the My Disney Experience app in the lobbies of both resorts. Guests who have MagicBands, Disney MagicMobile Passes, or Key to the World cards can unlock this all-new experience and seamlessly link their photos to their Disney accounts.

“Disney PhotoPass Service is always looking for new ways to create unique photo experiences for guests to take home cherished vacation memories,” said Dan Hamer-Hodges, director of digital experience of Disney PhotoPass Service. “Disney Character Clicks combines collaboration and technology to give our guests at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort a new way to capture memories with some of their favorite characters.”

With the expansion of 5G connectivity, AT&T, in partnership with Disney, the experience helps technologies like augmented reality connect guests in new and exciting ways.

“It’s always a joy to collaborate with companies like Disney to push the boundaries of our 5G connectivity and use it in ways that directly impact guests in a tangible, positive way,” said Michael Colaneri, vice president of global business, retail and enterprise solutions, AT&T Business. “We look forward to continuing to create memorable experiences with Disney and identifying new ways to enhance the theme park experience through technology.

More information on Disney Character Clicks and the resorts can be found at disneyparks.disney.go.com.

