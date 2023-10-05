Brendan Fraser, Eva Longoria and Sterling K. Brown among new narrators for EPCOT Candlelight Processional

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the celebrity narrators that will lead EPCOT’s “Candlelight Processional” this holiday season.

The holiday favorite will return to the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starting Nov. 24.

“Long a guest favorite, the EPCOT Candlelight Processional is the retelling of the Christmas story by a narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the incredible Voices of Liberty. This spectacular event returns this year with more new celebrity narrators than ever before! Nine new voices join the ranks of captivating storytellers who share the universal message of this heartwarming story.” Disney said on its blog.

See the schedule of celebrity narrators below.

Nov. 24-25: Chrissy Metz

Nov. 26-27: Luis Fonsi

Nov. 28-29: Ann-Margret

Nov. 30-Dec. 2: Simu Liu

Dec. 3-5: John Stamos

Dec. 6-8: Neil Patrick Harris

Dec. 9-11: Marlee Matlin

Dec. 12-14: Brendan Fraser

Dec. 15-16: Eva Longoria

Dec. 17-18: Joey McIntyre

Dec. 19-20: Sterling K. Brown

Dec. 21-23: Jordan Fisher

Dec. 24-26: Steven Curtis Chapman

Dec. 27-28: Audra McDonald

Dec. 29-30: Lisa Ling

Dining packages for the Candlelight Processional open on Oct. 17.

Click here for more information.

