Disney shares details on new, returning 2023 holiday entertainment

“Frozen Holiday Surprise,” a brand new “Frozen”-inspired entertainment experience that will illuminate the castle in a whole new way.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is sharing details about some of the festivities coming to each of its theme parks this holiday season.

Beginning as early Nov. 9, guests will see some new entertainment along with some returning favorites.

Beginning at Magic Kingdom theme park, guests will see the “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” an all-new “Frozen”-inspired experience that will illuminate the castle in a whole new way. Disney said on its blog that the new show can be viewed by daytime park guests and those who attend “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party,” a separately-ticketed event that is packed with a parade, shows, food and beverage options and a special holiday nighttime spectacular.

Over at EPCOT, guests will once again get to experience the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The event kicks off Nov. 24 and allows guests to discover a handful of holiday offerings such as dazzling décor, delicious food and drinks at Holiday Kitchens, attractions with holiday twists and live entertainment, including the popular Disney tradition, the “Candlelight Processional.”

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Merry Menagerie of winter animals returns in the form of artisan-sculpted puppets.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will return the Sunset Seasons Greetings projection show on The Hollywood Tower Hotel.

At Toy Story Land, you can once again spot Woody, Jessie and Buzz sporting their holiday best. This holiday season, guests can also purchase tickets to the all-new Disney Jollywood Nights. During that event, guests can experience a glamorous evening full of merry mashups, delicious tastes and sips, iconic throwback characters, lower wait times at popular attractions and a holiday vibe full of glitz and sparkle.

At Disney Springs, guests can shop for their loved ones while enjoying the dazzling décor, the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll and even see Santa Claus.

Guests hoping to stay at Walt Disney World this holiday season can save with some special hotel room offers.

Guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays this fall and winter season.

To learn more, visit DisneyWorld.com/HolidaySavings. Disney+ subscribers can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays select nights this holiday season. Learn more at DisneyWorld.com/DisneyPlus.

