EPCOT: ‘Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana’ to soft open. Here’s how to experience it

Walt Disney World said the annual passholder preview days will happen from park open to park close on Sept. 24 – 29 and Oct. 1 – 4. Disney said registration is not required to attend any of the previews, but guests must have a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the day of their preview.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Ahead of its grand opening later this month, Walt Disney World is preparing to soft open its newest attraction, “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana,” on Oct. 6.

The new experience has been in previews for Disney Cast Members, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members over the past month.

During this new wave of soft opening previews, that run through Oct. 15, Disney said the attraction will be open to guests on select days and hours.

During these opportunities, a virtual queue may be used through the My Disney Experience app. The virtual option will be available starting at 9 a.m. on each day, and guests must be in the park to access the queue. A standby queue may not be available when a virtual queue is in use.

'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' at EPCOT theme park. (WKMG)

As guests walk through the beautifully landscaped walking trail, they will come face-to-face with fun surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did. Families will see water in its various forms throughout the water cycle and have the chance to interact with it like never before.

Guests can join in on the fun by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana (Walt Disney World)

The lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Moana.”

The newest attraction is part of a multi-year transformation of EPCOT as The Walt Disney Company continues to invest in growth across its theme parks. The Moana experience is located in the new World Nature neighborhood, that already includes dynamic attractions like Soarin’ at The Land pavilion and family-favorite The Seas with Nemo & Friends. “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” joins new experiences such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Connections Café & Eatery and more as part of the EPCOT transformation.

“Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” will officially open to the public on Oct. 16.

In addition to experiencing this new attraction on the opening day, guests will have the opportunity to meet Moana in a new area across from the attraction.

Moana meet and greet coming to EPCOT (Disney)

