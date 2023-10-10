RunDisney reveals medals for 2024 Princess Half Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – RunDisney has officially revealed the finisher medals for its upcoming 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

The event, which steps off Feb. 22, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort will include a Disney Princess 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Disney Fairytale Challenge (10K and Half Marathon).

Themes for this year’s event features Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana and Anna and Elsa.

“Being a hero is not just about the happily ever after at the end of the story. For our Princesses and Queens, it’s the courage to embark on the journey, jump out of the tower, open the restaurant, find the fifth spirit,” runDisney said on its blog. “And as a runner, it’s the sweat and determination that goes into each training run, the resilience to rise after every fall, the unwavering commitment to reach our goals.”

See each of the individual medals below.

Disney Princess 5K - Ariel

Disney Princess 5K presented by CORKCICLE (runDisney)

Disney Princess 10K - Rapunzel

Disney Princess 10K presented by CORKCICLE (runDisney)

Disney Princess Half Marathon - Tiana

Disney Princess Half Marathon presented by CORKCICLE (runDisney)

Disney Fairytale Challenge - Anna & Elsa

Disney Princess Fairy Tale Challenge presented by CORKCICLE (runDisney)

Virtual registration is still available for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. All in-person races are sold out.

The next runDisney race happening at Walt Disney World will be the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend on Nov. 2.

