‘Moana’ Broadway-style show coming to Disney Treasure

Brand-new original Broadway-style production “Disney The Tale of Moana” debuting on the Disney Treasure

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship is ready to take you on a new Broadway-style adventure.

On Tuesday, the company announced that guests onboard the Disney Treasure will have the chance to see the show, “Disney The Tale of Moana.”

The new show, which will play inside the ship’s Walt Disney Theater, is inspired by the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film. This will be the first “Moana” stage show to debut onboard a Disney Cruise Ship. The brand-new show will debut exclusively alongside other fan-favorites including “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

“The show will follow Moana as she embarks on an incredible journey to save her island after she is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti,” Disney described on its blog.

Audience members will see characters including Maui, Gramma Tala and Tamatoa as they appear alongside some of the film’s iconic songs.

Just last month, Disney Cruise Line pulled back the curtain on the Disney Treasure. The new ship, debuting in December 2024, will feature brand new dining experiences, lounges, cafes and entertainment. The ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Click here to learn more about the new ship or to book a reservation.

