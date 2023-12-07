Aquatica taking guests to new depths with new ’Tassie’s Underwater Twist’ slide

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquatica is ready to take guests on an all-new immersive water slide experience.

Opening in Spring 2024, Tassie’s Underwater Twist will transform the guest ride experience into an awe-inspiring journey through Australia’s Shark Bay seagrass meadow.

Manufactured by WhiteWater West Industries, the park said the enhanced slide measures 129 feet in length and features a super-bowl element enjoyed by riders on a two-person innertube. As each rider reaches the unique bowl of the slide they’ll circle around the basin and find themselves surrounded by lush seagrass meadows, schools of colorful fish, and even the occasional shark.

“Tassie’s Underwater Twist is set to redefine the thrill of aquatic adventures at Aquatica Orlando”, said Brad Gilmour, president of Aquatica Orlando. “As we eagerly anticipate the grand opening next Spring 2024, this immersive attraction promises a whirlwind of wonder and adrenaline-pumping twists. We’ve crafted an experience that will not only delight slide enthusiasts, but also create lasting memories for families and friends. With Tassie’s Underwater Twist, we invite guests to dive into an underwater world of wonder, where fun and excitement meet curiosity and education.”

Adding to the thrill, the new waterslide will feature a synchronized video display and a captivating orchestral score. The video projections will bring the underwater world to life, while the music will evoke a sense of wonder and excitement, leaders described in a news release.

Aquatica annual passholders will be among the first to experience the new water slide next year.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.aquaticaorlando.com.

