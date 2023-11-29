SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium unveils spectacular Fishmas celebration

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is making waves this holiday season with the launch of its fin-tastic Fishmas celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium at ICON Park is set to make a splash this festive season with its Fishmas celebration, entertaining guests from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1.

Guests can explore an enchanting underwater realm where holiday charm meets the wonders of the deep blue sea.

The centerpiece of this aquatic extravaganza is the Fishmas Scavenger Hunt, where SEA LIFE Educators will guide visitors through the attraction, unveiling the mysteries of five winter-themed sea creatures. Armed with an engaging activity guide, guests are in for an immersive and educational adventure. Completing the scavenger hunt unlocks exclusive prizes.

Santa Sharky, decked out in Christmas finery, will also make special appearances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Before leaving, guests can pen a holiday card to the marine inhabitants.

For a detailed schedule of events and more information, visit www.visitsealife.com/orlando.

