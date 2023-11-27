2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins. Here is everything to experience

Joyous traditions from around the globe return to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth Nov. 24 through Dec. 30

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has ushered in a popular fan favorite, the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

The event kicked off Friday at EPCOT and runs through Dec. 30.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“This celebration of global holidays comes to life with immersive experiences throughout World Showcase and beyond, as guests savor international cuisine, enjoy live entertainment and engage in family-friendly activities, while enjoying the beauty of holiday traditions from around the world,” Disney said in a news release.

See all the highlights of this year’s festival below.

Savory Holiday Kitchens

(Walt Disney World)

During the event, guests can try delicious food and drinks from more than a dozen Holiday Kitchens around World Showcase Lagoon.

“With returning favorites like the Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl from Bavaria Holiday Kitchen and Slow Roasted Turkey from American Holiday Table, and even some new treats you won’t want to miss, like the Rugalach from L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen, you’ll be gifted flavor with each and every bite,” Disney described on its blog.

Click here for all the menus and where to find them.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Guests can find all the menus by picking up a free Festival passport at an outdoor kitchen or at the front of the theme park. One of the best ways to purchase dishes across the festival is by using a Disney gift card. Holiday Kitchens are open daily from 11 a.m. to park close, according to Disney.

Also returning is the foodie favorite, the Holiday Cookie Stroll.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Guests who purchase five spotlighted cookies from any of the official cookie stroll locations featured in their Festival Passport will be eligible to receive a specialty treat. Guests must have their passports stamped by a cast member at each Holiday Kitchen before the prize can be redeemed. Passports can be redeemed at Holiday Sweets & Treats.

Festive entertainment

Joyous traditions from around the globe return to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 (Disney)

This year’s festival also includes a lineup of delightful holiday favorites including the return of “JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season,” and performances around World Showcase including the Voices of Liberty, Chinese Lion Dancers, Canadian Holiday Voyageurs and the Las Posadas Celebration.

Storytellers, bands and performances run during select times throughout World Showcase. Click here to see times.

During select times of the day, families can also meet Santa Claus and take photographs with him in the Odyssey Pavilion.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (WKMG)

Among all the live entertainment, fans will be returning to the festival to get the chance to see the famed EPCOT “Candlelight Processional.”

The production takes place nightly at America Gardens Theatre and features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and choirs comprised of Disney cast members and Central Florida community groups.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Simu Liu narrates first Candlelight Processional on Nov. 25, 2022 (WKMG)

This year’s lineup of award-winning actors, singers and TV personalities includes Simu Liu, John Stamos, Brendan Fraser and Eva Longoria.

It’s highly recommended to arrive early or book a Candlelight Processional dining package to guarantee a seat.

See the list of narrators and dates below.

Nov. 24-25: Chrissy Metz

Nov. 26-27: Luis Fonsi

Nov. 28-29: Ann-Margret

Nov. 30-Dec. 2: Simu Liu

Dec. 3-5: John Stamos

Dec. 6-8: Neil Patrick Harris

Dec. 9-11: Marlee Matlin

Dec. 12-14: Brendan Fraser

Dec. 15-16: Eva Longoria

Dec. 17-18: Joey McIntyre

Dec. 19-20: Sterling K. Brown

Dec. 21-23: Jordan Fisher

Dec. 24-26: Steven Curtis Chapman

Dec. 27-28: Audra McDonald

Dec. 29-30: Lisa Ling

Showtimes for the EPCOT Candlelight Processional are 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Family fun

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition (WKMG)

While enjoying the live entertainment and Holiday Kitchens, families can also take part in a separate activity while strolling through World Showcase.

In Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, families can purchase a map and search for statuettes of the popular snowman and his holiday traditions throughout World Showcase. Once a guest finds them all, they can bring a completed map to the Creations Shop or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special holiday surprise.

Maps can be purchased for $9.99 plus tax. Redemption valid through Dec. 30, or while supplies last.

Attraction holiday touches

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Living With the Land - Glimmering Greenhouses (WKMG)

Some of EPCOT’s attractions are also getting in on the holiday spirit.

Over at “Living with the Land,” in the Land Pavilion, guests can celebrate the most bountiful time of the year on a special voyage through Glimmering Greenhouses. The slow-moving boat ride features holiday touches and yuletide cheer throughout.

2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Living With the Land - Glimmering Greenhouses (WKMG)

Holiday merchandise

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Rounding out the must-see list this holiday season is a stop to Creations Shop.

Guests will find a vast amount of Holiday merchandise this season, including holiday-themed Spirit Jerseys, Mickey Mouse ear headbands, Loungefly Mini Backpack, mugs, tumblers, and cookie jars.

Select items will also be available for purchase online.

2023 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, Winnie The Pooh (WKMG)

Click here for more details on this year’s festival.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.