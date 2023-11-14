‘Summer House on the Lake’ reveals highlights for Disney Springs location

Summer House on the Lake opening this winter at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Summer House on the Lake, a California-inspired restaurant by Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, is set to entertain Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort this winter.

On Tuesday, the restaurant group revealed new details about what guests can expect inside including an inaugural “Cookie Bar,” a rosé cart and a West Coast-inspired menu.

See some of the highlights below.

The Cookie Bar

Summer House on the Lake opening this winter at Disney Springs (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

Prepare for a treat as Summer House on the Lake introduces its inaugural “Cookie Bar.”

This spot will showcase oversized cookies, bars, and sweet specials, including flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, and Vegan Snickerdoodle.

Guests can also enjoy specialty cocktails like the Tropical Dreams to-go around Disney Springs, including the option to purchase the restaurant’s private-label wine, Summer House Rosé.

Summer House on the Lake opening this winter at Disney Springs (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

Rosé Cart and specialty drinks

Summer House on the Lake opening this winter at Disney Springs (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

Offering more than six rosé varieties, including the signature Summer House Rosé, the restaurant said this brand new cart promises a taste journey with tart cherries and watermelon notes. Complementing the lively menu are spritzes, summery cocktails, fresh juices, and a carefully curated California-centric wine list.

Cali-Mex weekend brunch delights

Summer House on the Lake opening this winter at Disney Springs (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

Guests can dive into the West Coast-inspired menu exclusive to Disney Springs, featuring celebrated favorites and signature items.

On Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant will have with options like Mexican Hash Browns, Breakfast Pizza, and Breakfast Tostadas. Other options include pancakes, waffles, salads, sandwiches. Lunch and dinner items include seasonal salads and entrees like Herbed Chicken Paillard and Grouper Fish ‘n’ Chips. A dedicated kids menu will also be available.

California-cool designs

Summer House on the Lake opening this winter at Disney Springs (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

Something else that makes Summer House on the Lake restaurant stand out is its sleek design. Guests can step into the sunlit haven. The space, with three bars, a natural light-filled dining room, and greenery, was designed in collaboration with renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group.

No opening date as been announced yet for the new restaurant.

Summerhouse on the Lake is located on the west side of Disney Springs across from AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 and Salt & Straw.

For more information, please visit www.summerhouserestaurants.com

