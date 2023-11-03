Walt Disney World shares music from ‘Luminous The Symphony of Us’ coming to EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – In a little over a month, Disney Live Entertainment will help bring to life “Luminous The Symphony of Us,” EPCOT’s newest nighttime spectacular.

This captivating nighttime spectacular promises to include a blend of fireworks, fountains, lights, and music, with a deeper message that connects hearts in a symphony of unity.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Much like a composed musical piece, Disney said, “Luminous The Symphony of Us,” is structured into a series of movements, each representing shared life experiences that highlight each person’s commonalities rather than differences. Leaders said the show weaves together two original songs and reimagined Disney classics, forming a harmonious tapestry.

The nighttime spectacular follows the success of “Harmonious,” which ended at the theme park following the conclusion of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. On Friday, Disney shared a first glimpse into the show’s musical artistry that has been taking place all over the world.

First Look at ‘Luminous The Symphony of Us’ Coming Soon to EPCOT (Disney)

At the commencement of the performance, Disney said World Showcase comes alive with the warm welcome of voices from each of the park’s pavilions. The first movement begins with the original song “Heartbeat Symphony,” setting the stage for an inspiring spectacular. As the show progresses, it explores themes including romance, childhood moments and memories, the love of family and friendship, loneliness and loss and togetherness.

Disney said the show will feature classic songs including “You’ll Be in My Heart,” ”You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “I See the Light,” “Remember Me,” and “Into the Unknown.” Guests will also hear the song “So Close,” from Disney’s “Enchanted,” during the romance movement.

The show culminates with the second original song, “Beating of our Hearts.”

Disney Live Entertainment teams are excited to collaborate with renowned composer Pinar Toprak on the show’s score. Pinar, known for her work on film soundtracks and her EPCOT anthem, is joined by a choir of vocal talents, including singer/songwriter Sheléa and Katharine McPhee.

“Luminous The Symphony of Us” is set to create a magical experience when it premieres at EPCOT on Dec. 5.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.