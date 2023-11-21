Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to launch ‘Holidays in Space’ event

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – In anticipation of the holiday season, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is gearing up for its annual Holidays in Space celebration.

The stellar event is scheduled to run from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30.

This year’s Holidays in Space promises an incredible experience with the return of the nighttime projection mapping show, “Starflake’s Holiday Voyage,” illuminating the exterior of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. Visitors can also revel in new seasonal décor, including the Rocket Tree Trail situated behind Orbit Cafe.

Leaders said the hallmark of the celebration is “Starflake’s Holiday Voyage.” The show is a mesmerizing six-minute journey through the cosmos, guided by “Starflake” – a celestial transformation from shooting star to snowflake. The captivating show will showcase iconic landmarks such as the Vehicle Assembly Building, the International Space Station and the James Webb Space Telescope.

“With all the current excitement surrounding space exploration as we anticipate eventual voyages to the Moon and Mars, the visitor complex is a hub for learning, inspiration and fun, especially with it decked out for the holidays,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Adding to the cosmic spectacle, guests can immerse themselves in the new Kennedy Entry Experience, a dazzling LED presentation covering a 3,000-square-foot display that narrates the NASA story. Upon entering the complex, visitors will be greeted by enchanting holiday décor, featuring a 50-foot tree casting its glow upon the Rocket Garden and Gateway, complete with over 61,000 pixels.

The festive ambiance includes eight six-foot-tall astronaut nutcrackers, a Rocket holiday tree and captivating photo backdrops.

For more information about Holidays in Space, click here.

