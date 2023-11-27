Culinary delights at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Guests can enjoy Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake at Holiday Hearth at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is now underway at Walt Disney World.

Guests can deck the halls around World Showcase Lagoon while indulging in delicious holiday favorites and traditions shared from around the world. In addition to the spectacular flavors, guests can also partake in the annual Holiday Cookie Stroll, Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt and see the popular Candlelight Processional.

Walt Disney World shared on its blog the menus for more than 15 Holiday Kitchens that will be spread out across the theme park.

See details and locations below.

Connections Café

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Item:

Holiday Sugar Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Connections Eatery

Food Item:

So Many Wishes: Pomegranate-Green Tea, Hibiscus, Lemon and a dash of Shimmer (nonalcoholic)

Coquito Milk Shake (nonalcoholic)

Beverages:

Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum

Sunshine Seasons

Food Item:

Jingle Sugar Cookie made with M&M’S chocolate candies (part of Cookie Stroll)

Holiday Hearth Desserts (Odyssey Pavilion)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Mouse Crunch made with M&M’S chocolate candies

Mint Chocolate Mousse

Apple Caramel Crumb Cake

Chocolate-Covered Toffee Brittle

Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (nonalcoholic)

Frozen Caramel Hot Chocolate with TWIX® Cookie bar pieces and Whipped Cream (nonalcoholic)

Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA, Asheville, NC

BrewDog It’s a Beaut Stout, Columbus, OH

Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout, Asheville, NC

Peppermint Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Peppermint Schnapps

Beer Flight

Refreshment Port (near Canada)

(Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Turkey Poutine: French fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish and crispy onions

Beverages:

Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Eggnog (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Keel Farms Hard Pumpkin Cider

Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine

Gingerbread Milk Shake with Whipped Cream Vodka

Firenog: Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Wine & Wedge — Near Disney Traders

(Disney)

Food Items:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with Fig Tapenade

Southern Pimento Cheese with Bread-and-Butter Pickled Vegetables and Grilled Bread

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling, Hartley Apple Brandy and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Beverages:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Mosel

Hartley Apple Brandy, Kentucky

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port, St. Petersburg, FL

Flight

Swirled Showcase — Near Port of Entry

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-Serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel

Cream Soda Float with Vanilla Soft-Serve

Fanta® Grape Float with Vanilla Soft-Serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (nonalcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (nonalcoholic)

3 Daughters Brewing Toasted Coconut Porter, St. Petersburg, FL

3 Daughters Brewing Toasted Coconut Porter Float with Salted Caramel Soft-Serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with Vanilla Soft-Serve

Bubbles & Brine – Near Port of Entry

(Disney)

Food

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with Prosecco Cocktail Sauce and Grilled Lemon

Jonah Crab Claw with Stone-Ground Mustard Sauce

Beverages

Moët & Chandon Impérial, Epernay, France

Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Reims, France

Dom Pérignon, Epernay, France

Char & Chop – Near Disney Traders

(Disney)

Food

Roasted Porchetta with Lemon-Parsley Salsa Verde and Shaved Fennel Salad

Grilled Impossible™ Spicy Sausage with Herbed Polenta, Puttanesca Sauce and Ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of Shaved Meats with Baby Arugula, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Truffle Oil and Grilled Ciabatta

Beverages

Krombacher Pilsner, Kreuztal, Germany

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager, Fort Bragg, CA

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter, Bradenton, FL

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir, California

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

Nochebuena Cocina - World Discovery

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Tamale with Plant-Based Chorizo, Plant-Based Cotija Cheese and Spicy Red Chile Sauce

Pernil: Mojo Pork with Tostones and Ketchup-Mayonnaise

Spiced Chocolate Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer, Tampa, FL

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (between France and Morocco)

Guests can enjoy Pastrami on Rye at L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Pastrami on Rye with House-Made Pickles and Deli Mustard

Smoked Salmon Potato Latke

Potato Latkes

Rugalach: Pastry filled with Raspberry Jam, Walnuts and Cinnamon

Black and White Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Grilled Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli at Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Lamb Kefta Chermoula Chicken

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dips

Beverages:

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dipsBold Rock Orchard Frost Hard Cider

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Holiday Snakebite

Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider

Fig Cocktail with fig vodka and white cranberry juice

Hard Cider Flightz

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Crème de Saumon Fumé en Brioche à l’Aneth, Concombre: Cream of smoked salmon in house-made dill brioche bread with cucumber

Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’Ancienne, Patate Douce Rôties: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, mustard sauce, and roasted sweet potatoes

Bûche de Noël au Pain D’Épices, Ganache Chocolat au Lait et Noisettes: Gingerbread Christmas log with milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache

Beverages:

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream

Le Joyeux de Noël: Vodka, Grey Goose Vodka, cold brew coffee, sea salt caramel toffee, and peppermint

Blood Orange Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and blood orange

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Sushi Tree: Sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with Aonori seaweed, Ikura salmon roe, and spicy mayonnaise

New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in a hot dashi soup with yuzu, shrimp tempura, and chopped green onion

Sweet Potato Mochi Cake: Gooey sweet potato mochi cake with purple sweet potato cream, strawberry, black sugary syrup, and sesame seeds

Beverages:

Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink featuring Japanese calpico soft drink and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, cranberry, and lemon

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

Sapporo Premium Beer

American Holiday Table

Slow-roasted Turkey with BEN’S ORIGINAL Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and Cranberry Sauce at American Holiday Table (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce

Gingerbread Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA

3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout

Beer Flight

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and fresh basil

Farfalle Salmone Affumicato: Farfalle pasta with smoked salmon and cream sauce

Torta Caprese: Flourless chocolate torta with chocolate sauce and vanilla cream

Dolce Pizza: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar and cinnamon

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Sangria

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

Holiday Sweets & Treats — Near Port of Entry

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Walt Disney World)

Food

Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Peppermint Candy

Beverages

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (nonalcoholic)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings® Peppermint Cheer™ Tea (nonalcoholic)

Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale, Breckenridge, CO

Brew Hub Sugar Plum Red Ale, Lakeland, FL

Left Hand Brewing Co. Chai Milk Stout, Longmont, CO

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Assorted Liqueurs (Baileys Irish Cream, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer™ Tea and Whipped Cream Vodka

Beer Flight

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage

Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes

Linzer Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider

The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Festbier

Köstritzer Schwarzbier Bitburger

Regional Riesling

Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine

Beer Flight

Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad

Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes

Snickerdoodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces (part of Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale

Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter

Regional Icewine

Regional Red Wine

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky

Beer Flight

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

Beef and Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil

Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce

Beverages:

Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba pearls

Brew Hub Year of the Dragon – Dragon Fruit Lager

Butterfly Lantern with butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee, soda water, and boba

Kung Fu Master with vodka, triple sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water

The Lucky Mo with citrus vodka, peach schnapps, piña colada mix, orange juice, and soda water

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Giant Tostada de Chorizo: Giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, ground chorizo, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onions

Tamale de Barbacoa: Shredded barbacoa beef in a corn masa topped with mole negro, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onions

Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar

Beverages:

Apple Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, apple purée, black tea-cinnamon cordial, and Nixta Corn Liqueur topped with whipped cream and holiday salt

Horchata Margarita: Cinnamon-infused Ilegal Mezcal, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, Agua de Horchata, and cinnamon-horchata rum

Holiday Cerveza: Mexican Artisanal Craft Lager with black currant liqueur

Refreshment Outpost:

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Food Items:

Peanut stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens and roasted peanuts

Dole Whip Raspberry

Beverages:

Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Ale

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout

Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Funnel Cake (The American Adventure)

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Holiday Cinnamon Celebration Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon cookie crunch, cream cheese whipped cream, and gold dust inspired by the culinary treasures of the Kingdom of Rosas in Disney’s all-new animated musical film, “Wish.”

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (Disney)

Horchata Cold Brew: A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (Spirited version available with Creamy Spiced Rum)

