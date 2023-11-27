Culinary delights at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is now underway at Walt Disney World.
Guests can deck the halls around World Showcase Lagoon while indulging in delicious holiday favorites and traditions shared from around the world. In addition to the spectacular flavors, guests can also partake in the annual Holiday Cookie Stroll, Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt and see the popular Candlelight Processional.
Walt Disney World shared on its blog the menus for more than 15 Holiday Kitchens that will be spread out across the theme park.
See details and locations below.
Connections Café
Food Item:
- Holiday Sugar Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)
Connections Eatery
Food Item:
- So Many Wishes: Pomegranate-Green Tea, Hibiscus, Lemon and a dash of Shimmer (nonalcoholic)
- Coquito Milk Shake (nonalcoholic)
Beverages:
- Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum
Sunshine Seasons
Food Item:
- Jingle Sugar Cookie made with M&M’S chocolate candies (part of Cookie Stroll)
Holiday Hearth Desserts (Odyssey Pavilion)
- Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
- Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie
- Mouse Crunch made with M&M’S chocolate candies
- Mint Chocolate Mousse
- Apple Caramel Crumb Cake
- Chocolate-Covered Toffee Brittle
- Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (nonalcoholic)
- Frozen Caramel Hot Chocolate with TWIX® Cookie bar pieces and Whipped Cream (nonalcoholic)
- Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA, Asheville, NC
- BrewDog It’s a Beaut Stout, Columbus, OH
- Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout, Asheville, NC
- Peppermint Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Peppermint Schnapps
- Beer Flight
Refreshment Port (near Canada)
Food Items:
- Turkey Poutine: French fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish and crispy onions
Beverages:
- Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Eggnog (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Keel Farms Hard Pumpkin Cider
- Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine
- Gingerbread Milk Shake with Whipped Cream Vodka
- Firenog: Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Wine & Wedge — Near Disney Traders
Food Items:
- Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements
- Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with Fig Tapenade
- Southern Pimento Cheese with Bread-and-Butter Pickled Vegetables and Grilled Bread
- Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling, Hartley Apple Brandy and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
Beverages:
- Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Mosel
- Hartley Apple Brandy, Kentucky
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port, St. Petersburg, FL
- Flight
Swirled Showcase — Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake
- Soft-Serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel
- Cream Soda Float with Vanilla Soft-Serve
- Fanta® Grape Float with Vanilla Soft-Serve
Beverages:
- Frozen Apple Pie (nonalcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (nonalcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Toasted Coconut Porter, St. Petersburg, FL
- 3 Daughters Brewing Toasted Coconut Porter Float with Salted Caramel Soft-Serve
- Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with Vanilla Soft-Serve
Bubbles & Brine – Near Port of Entry
Food
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with Prosecco Cocktail Sauce and Grilled Lemon
- Jonah Crab Claw with Stone-Ground Mustard Sauce
Beverages
- Moët & Chandon Impérial, Epernay, France
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Reims, France
- Dom Pérignon, Epernay, France
Char & Chop – Near Disney Traders
Food
- Roasted Porchetta with Lemon-Parsley Salsa Verde and Shaved Fennel Salad
- Grilled Impossible™ Spicy Sausage with Herbed Polenta, Puttanesca Sauce and Ricotta
- Meat Assorti: Trio of Shaved Meats with Baby Arugula, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Truffle Oil and Grilled Ciabatta
Beverages
- Krombacher Pilsner, Kreuztal, Germany
- North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager, Fort Bragg, CA
- Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter, Bradenton, FL
- GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir, California
- Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey
- Beer Flight
Nochebuena Cocina - World Discovery
Food Items:
- Tamale with Plant-Based Chorizo, Plant-Based Cotija Cheese and Spicy Red Chile Sauce
- Pernil: Mojo Pork with Tostones and Ketchup-Mayonnaise
- Spiced Chocolate Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer, Tampa, FL
L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (between France and Morocco)
Food Items:
- Pastrami on Rye with House-Made Pickles and Deli Mustard
- Smoked Salmon Potato Latke
- Potato Latkes
- Rugalach: Pastry filled with Raspberry Jam, Walnuts and Cinnamon
- Black and White Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA
- Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Food Items:
- Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Lamb Kefta Chermoula Chicken
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dips
Beverages:
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dipsBold Rock Orchard Frost Hard Cider
- Gulf Stream Brewing Company Holiday Snakebite
- Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider
- Fig Cocktail with fig vodka and white cranberry juice
- Hard Cider Flightz
Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)
Food Items:
- Crème de Saumon Fumé en Brioche à l’Aneth, Concombre: Cream of smoked salmon in house-made dill brioche bread with cucumber
- Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’Ancienne, Patate Douce Rôties: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, mustard sauce, and roasted sweet potatoes
- Bûche de Noël au Pain D’Épices, Ganache Chocolat au Lait et Noisettes: Gingerbread Christmas log with milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache
Beverages:
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream
- Le Joyeux de Noël: Vodka, Grey Goose Vodka, cold brew coffee, sea salt caramel toffee, and peppermint
- Blood Orange Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and blood orange
Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)
Food Items:
- Sushi Tree: Sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with Aonori seaweed, Ikura salmon roe, and spicy mayonnaise
- New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in a hot dashi soup with yuzu, shrimp tempura, and chopped green onion
- Sweet Potato Mochi Cake: Gooey sweet potato mochi cake with purple sweet potato cream, strawberry, black sugary syrup, and sesame seeds
Beverages:
- Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink featuring Japanese calpico soft drink and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, cranberry, and lemon
- Choya Sparkling Plum Wine
- Sapporo Premium Beer
American Holiday Table
Food Items:
- Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce
- Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce
- Gingerbread Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA
- 3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout
- Beer Flight
Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)
Food Items:
- Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and fresh basil
- Farfalle Salmone Affumicato: Farfalle pasta with smoked salmon and cream sauce
- Torta Caprese: Flourless chocolate torta with chocolate sauce and vanilla cream
- Dolce Pizza: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar and cinnamon
Beverages:
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Chianti
- Italian Sangria
- Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello
- Peroni Pilsner
Holiday Sweets & Treats — Near Port of Entry
Food
- Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Peppermint Candy
Beverages
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (nonalcoholic)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings® Peppermint Cheer™ Tea (nonalcoholic)
- Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale, Breckenridge, CO
- Brew Hub Sugar Plum Red Ale, Lakeland, FL
- Left Hand Brewing Co. Chai Milk Stout, Longmont, CO
- Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with Assorted Liqueurs (Baileys Irish Cream, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer™ Tea and Whipped Cream Vodka
- Beer Flight
Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)
Food Items:
- Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage
- Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes
- Linzer Cookie (part of Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider
- The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Festbier
- Köstritzer Schwarzbier Bitburger
- Regional Riesling
- Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine
- Beer Flight
Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)
Food Items:
- Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad
- Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes
- Snickerdoodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces (part of Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale
- Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter
- Regional Icewine
- Regional Red Wine
- Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky
- Beer Flight
Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China)
Food Items:
- Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce
- Beef and Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil
- Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce
Beverages:
- Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba pearls
- Brew Hub Year of the Dragon – Dragon Fruit Lager
- Butterfly Lantern with butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee, soda water, and boba
- Kung Fu Master with vodka, triple sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water
- The Lucky Mo with citrus vodka, peach schnapps, piña colada mix, orange juice, and soda water
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)
Food Items:
- Giant Tostada de Chorizo: Giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, ground chorizo, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onions
- Tamale de Barbacoa: Shredded barbacoa beef in a corn masa topped with mole negro, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onions
- Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar
Beverages:
- Apple Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, apple purée, black tea-cinnamon cordial, and Nixta Corn Liqueur topped with whipped cream and holiday salt
- Horchata Margarita: Cinnamon-infused Ilegal Mezcal, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, Agua de Horchata, and cinnamon-horchata rum
- Holiday Cerveza: Mexican Artisanal Craft Lager with black currant liqueur
Refreshment Outpost:
Food Items:
- Peanut stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens and roasted peanuts
- Dole Whip Raspberry
Beverages:
- Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Ale
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout
- Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka
Funnel Cake (The American Adventure)
- Holiday Cinnamon Celebration Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon cookie crunch, cream cheese whipped cream, and gold dust inspired by the culinary treasures of the Kingdom of Rosas in Disney’s all-new animated musical film, “Wish.”
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Horchata Cold Brew: A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (Spirited version available with Creamy Spiced Rum)
