‘Walt the Dreamer’ statue, World Celebration get debut date at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – In commemoration of Walt Disney’s birthday on Dec. 5, EPCOT will welcome visitors to explore Dreamers Point, a captivating space within the newly-opened World Celebration neighborhood.

At the heart of this new area stands the “Walt the Dreamer” bronze statue, providing a fresh perspective on the company’s visionary founder.

Disney said the statue represents Walt in his later years, as he conceived the Florida Project and the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT). Imagineers said the statue captures Walt Disney in a moment of fulfillment, basking in the realization of his dream—a park embodying pure optimism and celebrates the magic of possibility.

See video of the installation below.

Situated in the World Celebration Gardens, Disney said “Walt the Dreamer” is a focal point among the various areas inviting guests to relax, unwind, and make new connections. Disney said World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo.

World Celebration will also be home to the theme park’s renovated entrance, Connections Café and Eatery, Club Cool and Creations Shop. The neighborhood will also be home to the future CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, which will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances. Walt Disney World has not given an opening date for CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza.

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, seen in the upper-right of this artist concept rendering, will bring EPCOT international festivals to the center of the Walt Disney World Resort theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney) (Disney)

Dreams Point and World Celebration are opening on the same day that EPCOT plans to debut it’s new nighttime spectacular, “Luminous The Symphony of Us.”

