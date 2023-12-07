Gatorland announces birth of extremely rare Leucistic white alligator

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is celebrating an extremely rare and incredible new addition to its park.

On Thursday, the park announced the milestone birth of a Leucistic alligator, the first ever born in human care.

The reptiles are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. Leaders said they differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment. Leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin. Without the darker skin pigmentation, they can’t have direct sunlight for long periods of time because they sunburn easily, Gatorland described in a news release.

Adding to their special touch, the small alligators have brilliant blue eyes compared to the pink eyes of an albino alligator.

“For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond “rare,” it is absolutely extraordinary,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world, and we are being very careful with their safety and security. We plan to have them on display early next year so guests can see them, learn about them, and fall in love with them like we have. For now, however, we continue to keep them safe where we can closely monitor their health and growth,”

The park’s veterinarian has given the small alligator a clean bill of health during its most recent checkup.

Gatorland Announces Birth of Extremely Rare White Leucistic Alligator (Gatorland/Ken Guzzetti)

Gatorland is asking the public to help name the white female and her normal colored brother by posting suggestions on the park’s social media, through Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

