Freeze in fear at Universal's Yeti: Terror of the Yukon

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando announced Monday its newest house for Halloween Horror Nights, Yeti: Terror of the Yukon.

The house will transport guests deep into the Canadian tundra where loggers and campers are trying to seek refuge from the brutal elements. As the conditions worsen, guests will find out they're not alone.

You're now in Yeti territory.

They’re stone cold vicious and will stop at nothing for a taste of blood, creators said on the Halloween Horror Nights website. Just when you thought the only thing to fear was the elements, an icy terror will descend over you.

Universal described the house as a remote camp that's been torn apart; floors are caked with snow, bones and gore. The creators said guests will also hear the screams of those who did not survive the towering monsters.

The house is being created by the same twisted minds of those that created last year's "Slaughter Sinema" house. This year's event also includes Depths of Fear , Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit and "Stranger Things".

Halloween Horror Nights runs at Universal Orlando select nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

Tickets can be purchased now on the Halloween Horror Nights website.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.