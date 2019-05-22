More than half a billion people went to theme parks worldwide last year, report shows

Most theme parks are secretive about attendance, including Disney and Universal parks, but every year the Themed Entertainment Association releases estimates based on the previous year's attendance.

The TEA released its annual report Wednesday, which is used throughout the industry as a standard, according to News 6 theme park expert Ken Pilcher.

If you're wondering how park hopper guests are counted, Pilcher explains that a guest's attendance counts only at the park where they start the day. For example: If I go to Animal Kingdom, and then Epcot, Animal Kingdom is the one that counts my attendance for that trip.

Below, Pilcher breaks down some big takeaways from the report for Orlando-area theme parks and attendance worldwide:

Most notable: For the first time ever, half a billion people visited major theme and amusement parks worldwide. With more than 7.5 billion people in the world, that's one in 20 people who went to an entertainment park last year.

Disney World comes in No.1

More than 157 million went to Disney parks worldwide last year, according to the TEA report. Walt Disney World in Florida was the No. 1 attended park in the U.S. and worldwide.

Merlin, the company that owns of LEGOLAND Florida, Madame Tussauds and SeaLife, is No. 2 in the world with 67 million visitors. Something to note: Disney is more than twice as big as the No. 2 player.

Universal came in third with 50 million guests and SeaWorld was ranked ninth with 22.5 million visitors.

It was a big year for SeaWorld, though, which saw attendance growth after years of Blackfish blow back.

By the numbers

Magic Kingdom remains No. 1 in the world and nation in attendance with 20.8 million guests in 2018. It's been No. 1 pretty much forever, although occasionally Tokyo Disneyland has moved to the top spot.

To put it in perspective: Magic Kingdom drew 7 million more people than Disney's No. 14 park in Florida, and Magic Kingdom doubles the attendance of Universal Studios Florida.

Pandora continues to be a huge draw for Animal Kingdom, up 10% last year, which is much more of a draw than Toy Story Land when you consider that Hollywood Studios is up 5%.

For the second year in a row, Disney's 4th Florida gate, Animal Kingdom, is No. 2 among all Florida parks. Traditionally, that was Epcot, which explains why Disney is now throwing so much money into new attractions there.

2018 was a milestone year for theme parks

Attendance at themed attractions at the major operators has exceeded half a billion visits for

the first time in history. This is equivalent to almost 7% of the world population. And not only that,

but this number keeps growing. Just five years ago, the market capture of the industry was only

5% of the global population.

SeaWorld parks had been moving down our charts for several years but 2018 attendance numbers show a nice comeback with room for more regrowth.

The 2018 SeaWorld Parks attendance figures recoup the previous year’s decline and surpass it, helped by significant increases at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego as well as a modest increase at Busch Gardens Tampa.

Other parks saw attendance growth due to new attractions

PANDORA: The World of Avatar continued to be a strong attendance driver in 2018 and grew more than 10.5% from 2017.

Toy Story Land opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in June 2018 and was another traffic driver. Attendance was up by 5%.

Universal Studios parks in North America earned modest attendance increases in 2018, with the biggest growth at Volcano Bay, Universal’s new water theme park, open since May 2017 and recipient of a TEA Thea Award in 2019. Attendance at the water park was up by 15.5%.

By the numbers: Top theme park groups/companies worldwide for 2018

Walt Disney attractions up 4.9% to 157,311,000 guests from 150,014,000 in 2017 Merlin entertainments group up 1.5% to 67,000,000 guests from 66,000,000 in 2017 Universal Parks and Resorts up 1.2% to 50,068,000 guests from 49,458,000 in 201​​​​​​7 Coming in at No. 9 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment attendance was up 8.6% to 22,582,000 guests 20,798,000 in 2017.

Top 10 amusement/theme parks worldwide

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney resort Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney resort Universal studios japan, Osaka, Japan Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Epcot Shanghai Disneyland Disney’s Hollywood Studios Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Hengqin, China

Top 20 amusement / theme parks in North America

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Disneyland park at Disneyland resort, Anaheim, California Disney’s Animal Kingdom Epcot Disney’s Hollywood Studios Universal Studios Florida Disney California adventure Universal’s Islands of Adventure Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City, California SeaWorld Orlando Busch gardens Tampa Bay Knott's berry Farm, Buena park, California Canada's wonderland, Maple, Ontario, Canada SeaWorld San Diego Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, Sandusky, Ohio Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, California Kings Island, Kings Island, Ohio Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, New Jersey Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania Six Flags Great America, Gurnee, Illinois

Top 10 water parks nationwide

Typhoon Lagoon Disney’s Blizzard Beach Volcano Bay Water at Universal Orlando Aquatica Orlando Schlitterbahn Water Park and Resort, New Braunfels,Texas Water Country USA, Williamsburg, Virginia Adventure Island, Tampa Aquatica San Antonio Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston Splish Splash, Calverton, New York

