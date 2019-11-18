Big rig crash slows Turnpike near I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving a big rig is causing major slowdowns Monday morning on the Florida Turnpike near Interstate 4.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike.
One southbound lane is being opened intermittently, but traffic is backed up in the area.
Details about the wreck are not immediately known.
