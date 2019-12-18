64ºF

Bicyclist falls into 12-feet deep possible sinkhole in St. Cloud

Possible sinkhole closes Old Canoe Creek Road from Neptune Road to 13th Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: sinkhole, St. Cloud, Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday after falling into a 12-feet deep hole in St. Cloud, according to police.

The possible sinkhole has forced the closure of Old Canoe Creek Road, which is shut down in both directions from Neptune Road to 13th Street (U.S. Highway 192), according to police.

St. Cloud police said a man was riding his bike around 3:40 a.m. when he fell into the hole. The man suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police tweeted that the hole is being repaired.

“Please use alternate routes and drive carefully," police tweeted.

Police said the hole may have also affected a nearby power line, prompting officials to call OUC.

No other details, including how long the road is expected to be closed, have been released.

