Several cars damaged after going over pothole on I-4 in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said several cars were damaged after drivers went over a pothole in the center lane of the westbound lanes on Interstate-4 in Longwood.

FHP said the calls started to come in around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigators said there are no reported crashes in the area at the time.

One vehicle had to be towed, according to FHP.

The left lane in the area remains open, according to investigators.

Troopers said the center lane and right lane are closed for about a mile.

FHP said once the rain stops investigators will evaluate the situation to see what they can do to fill the pothole.