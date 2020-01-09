56ºF

Traffic

FHP: ‘Confused’ driver going wrong way crashes into school bus near Windermere

21 Windermere High School students uninjured; 2 drivers taken to hospitals

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

School bus crash near Windermere.
A confused driver crashed into a school bus carrying 21 Windermere High School students Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at Seidel and Bowery drives in Orange County.

According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle was confused because of construction in the area, cut across the median and was headed the wrong way when the vehicle crashed into the school bus.

The driver of the vehicle and the bus were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, the FHP said.

No students were injured, officials said.

The FHP said no charges are pending

