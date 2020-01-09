Lakeland motorcycle officer killed in crash

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland police officer was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving his agency-issued motorcycle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Paul Dunn, 50, died in the crash, which was reported around 5:45 a.m. on northbound Lakeland Highlands Road near Miriam Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said Dunn was riding his Harley Davidson to work when he collided with a raised concrete median between the lanes of the road.

Deputies said Dunn lost control of his bike, which came to rest on the inside northbound lane.

Dunn was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

Deputies said the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether another vehicle was possibly involved, are not known.

Lakeland Police Department Officer Paul Dunn

The Lakeland Police Department wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook regarding the fallen officer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Lakeland Police Department Officer Paul Dunn has passed away from injuries sustained in an on-duty traffic crash that occurred near the intersection of Lake Miram Drive and Lakeland Highlands Road shortly before 6:00 a.m. this morning. He was just 50 years old. Officer Dunn has been with our agency since 2013 and he was a beloved member of our motor unit,” the post said. “Please keep Officer Dunn’s family and all those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers as we are grieving this huge loss to our agency and our community. Officer Dunn was married and has two sons who are currently serving in the armed forces. Dunn is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.”

According to the post, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the crash.