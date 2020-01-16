Driver killed, 3 hurt in crash on Turnpike in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A driver was killed and three others were injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 228, near St. Cloud.

According to the FHP, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants were taken to a hospital, troopers said. Their conditions have not been released.

One northbound lane is open in the area.