Trooper Steve explores questionable drivers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We use our vehicles for just about everything. From running errands, going to work, traveling with friends, literally everything. But sometimes we need to realize that we might not have the right equipment and should probably ask for help.

Which brings me to this gem.

no hauling

This driver had the right idea, just really bad execution. Large truck, check. Large utility trailer, check. Half of your equipment still dragging on the road from the trailer -- check. Look sometimes we need to stop and re-evaluate what we are trying to do. Dragging your load all over the road, causing other traffic to stop will land you a ticket, no one wants that

Covered Tag

Someone didn’t read the memo that driving is not a right, its privilege. Part of this whole thing we call driving is having a visible license plate. This is the fastest way to get pulled over my police. This driver has placed tinted film over their tag in order to visually obstruct it.

Usually this is done to avoid red light cameras and toll booths. Little tip for anyone who thinks this is a good idea, it doesn’t work. Ultimately this will catch up to you.

Publix New Smyrna Beach

And it wouldn’t be a true what the honk night without one of our great parking jobs here in Central Florida. I can’t seem to understand what it is with some people wanting to park in disabled parking spots so bad. You would think that if you wanted to park there you would at least park properly.

This car again had no disabled decal anywhere and obviously left their honks in the store. What kills me even more, the viewer that submitted says they watched them park this mustang and simply walk away. What the honk dude.

