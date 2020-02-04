74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

74ºF

Traffic

At least 7 vehicles involved in fatal Turnpike crash in Orange County

Southbound lanes closed near SR 50 exit

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Turnpike
FHP and Orange County Fire Rescue respond to a crash on the Florida Turnpike near Colonial Drive on Feb. 4, 2020.
FHP and Orange County Fire Rescue respond to a crash on the Florida Turnpike near Colonial Drive on Feb. 4, 2020. (WKMG 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Florida’s Turnpike is shut down following a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead in Orange County, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the fatal crash took place in the Turnpike’s southbound lanes near the State Road 50 exit Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said at least one person was killed in the crash and four others were taken to a nearby hospital. A total of seven or eight vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The victims’ names have not been released.

All southbound lanes were shut down following the crash and are expected to remain closed for a while as authorities investigate the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: