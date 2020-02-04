At least 7 vehicles involved in fatal Turnpike crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of Florida’s Turnpike is shut down following a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead in Orange County, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the fatal crash took place in the Turnpike’s southbound lanes near the State Road 50 exit Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said at least one person was killed in the crash and four others were taken to a nearby hospital. A total of seven or eight vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Serious crash with entrapment Southbound @fl511_turnpike at 271 mile marker, between Colonial Dr./State Rd 429. Multiple fire rescue units on scene and responding. @FHPOrlando#BREAKING View incident map on @pulsepoint https://t.co/YWZTUWyZ4f pic.twitter.com/BCyizyLlVN — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2020

All southbound lanes were shut down following the crash and are expected to remain closed for a while as authorities investigate the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

