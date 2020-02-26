Head-on crash closes I-75 south to traffic near Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-truck hit a car head-on near Ocala on Interstate 75 Wednesday afternoon causing a multiple-vehicle crash and shutting down the highway to traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said at 2:25 p.m. a tractor-trailer driving south on I-75 cross the median guard rail near the State Road 40 overpass hitting a passenger car going north head-on. Two other cars were also involved in the crash, according to FHP.

The driver of the car hit by the semi-truck was trapped in the vehicle and Ocala Fire Rescue crews were working to free them around 3 p.m. That driver is in serious condition, officials said.

All southbound lanes of I-075 were blocked and traffic was being diverted at SR 40. One northbound lane is also blocked.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.