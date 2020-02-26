Head-on crash closes I-75 south to traffic near Ocala
Driver in serious condition
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-truck hit a car head-on near Ocala on Interstate 75 Wednesday afternoon causing a multiple-vehicle crash and shutting down the highway to traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP troopers said at 2:25 p.m. a tractor-trailer driving south on I-75 cross the median guard rail near the State Road 40 overpass hitting a passenger car going north head-on. Two other cars were also involved in the crash, according to FHP.
The driver of the car hit by the semi-truck was trapped in the vehicle and Ocala Fire Rescue crews were working to free them around 3 p.m. That driver is in serious condition, officials said.
All southbound lanes of I-075 were blocked and traffic was being diverted at SR 40. One northbound lane is also blocked.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.